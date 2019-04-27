KPN to select a Western vendor for 5G core

Citing an urgency to further tighten security policies for its fixed and mobile network suppliers, KPN announced plans to select a "Western vendor" for the construction of its new 5G mobile core network.



KPN, which is committed to a multivendor procurement strategy, said it is currently reviewing all parts of its fixed and mobile network and assessing with which suppliers it can best achieve its network ambitions.



Nokia has already been named as a supplier for the fixed network. For the modernization of the mobile radio and antenna network, KPN has signed a preliminary agreement to start preparations with Huawei



KPN also confirmed plans to roll out fiber to another 1 million Dutch households.





