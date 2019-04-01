Kingston intros high write endurance microSD cards

Kingston Digital introduced a line of High Endurance microSD cards designed for write-intensive application use such as home security and surveillance cameras, dash cams and body cams.



Kingston said its High Endurance microSD cards are engineered and tested for use in harsh conditions and are durable enough to protect from extreme temperatures, shock, water and x-rays.







“Surveillance footage captured by home security systems and dash cams can prove to be incredibly valuable. Consumers need to feel confident their memory cards are built to withstand extreme conditions while still providing a stable storage solution to capture critical recordings when they need it the most,” said Annette Chan, Flash card business manager, Kingston. “Dash cameras in vehicles and security cameras at home are becoming more commonplace and with the addition of our new High Endurance microSD card we’re able to meet the ever-growing demand for capturing hours of video monitoring content, while providing high performance, seamless recording and trusted Kingston reliability.”Kingston’s High Endurance microSD cards are available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities.