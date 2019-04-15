Keysight continues to refine its 5G Conformance Toolset

Keysight Technologies'5G Conformance Toolset now supports additional validated Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB protocol, as well as radio frequency (RF) conformance test cases, for both 5G new radio (NR) non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode, as reaffirmed at the recent GCF meeting.



Keysight said its 5G Conformance Toolset was used to submit 5G NR non-standalone RF test cases – targeting spurious emission testing in the sub-6Ghz frequency range (FR1) – to GCF. Early access to a comprehensive set of test cases on a common platform enables the mobile ecosystem to validate the performance of new 5G designs.



“This achievement confirms Keysight’s continued 5G conformance test case leadership in GCF and PTCRB and enables designers to confidently evolve with the latest 5G NR specifications,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. “As 5G NR NSA and SA deployments are progressing in parallel, we’re excited to play a foundational role in accelerating 5G mobile device certification for both modes of operation, addressing global requirements.”



Keysight’s 5G Conformance Toolset forms part of Keysight's suite of 5G network emulation solutions that leverages the company’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to address device development workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. These compact solutions support the device certification process and scale to facilitate mobile device verification, as well as certification across RF, radio resource management (RRM) and protocol. Mobile operators and their ecosystems use Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions to validate new devices across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency bands.

https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/pr/2019/15apr-nr19060.shtml