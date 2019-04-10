Keysight provides 5G NR device conformance test to DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO has selected Keysight’s 5G Conformance Toolset, part of Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution portfolio, to ensure 5G new radio (NR) mobile devices comply to the latest 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards prior to market introduction of new 5G services.



Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions were selected by NTT DOCOMO for characterizing and validating 5G NR mobile devices to ensure these operate as intended on the mobile operator’s 5G network. As an influential contributor to the 3GPP standards organization, Keysight helps mobile operators, such as NTT DOCOMO and its mobile device suppliers, confidently evolve with the latest 5G NR standards as defined by 3GPP and adopted in the GCF and PTCRB certification schemes.



"Keysight’s proven expertise in 5G and end-to-end 5G test solutions enable us to accelerate our 5G commercialization plans," said Toshiyuki Futakata, vice president and general manager of Communication Device Development Department, NTT DOCOMO. “By working with Keysight we are confident that our new 5G mobile devices comply to the latest 3GPP standards to meet our customers’ high expectations, enabling us to create new business opportunities based on 5G technology.”