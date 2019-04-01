Keysight and Qualcomm test first 5G NR data call in FDD mode

Keysight Technologies and Qualcomm announced the first 5G New Radio (NR) data call in the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) mode.



The industry milestone was achieved using Qualcomm Technologies’ second-generation Snapdragon X55 5G modem with integrated multi-mode support and Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions. Keysight enables device makers to validate 5G NR multi-mode (FDD and TDD) designs in both non-standalone (NSA) and stand-alone (SA) modes.







“Our close 5G collaboration with Keysight, initiated more than two years ago, has resulted in yet another great achievement. Such collaborations have accelerated our ability to power upcoming 5G launches in 2019 and enrich the lives of consumers,” said Prashant Dogra, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“Keysight’s first-to-market 5G solutions enable OEMs using the Snapdragon X55 5G modem to speed validations of 5G devices that are used for a wide range of exciting use cases,” stated Lucas Hansen, senior director in Keysight's wireless test group. “These use cases include smartphones with download speeds of up to 7 Gbps, as well as industrial IoT, always-connected PCs and fixed wireless access applications.”