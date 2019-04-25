Juniper posts 7% decline in Q1 sales

Juniper Networks reported first quarter 2019 net revenues of $1,001.7 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year, and 15% sequentially. GAAP operating margin was 4.3%, a decrease from 5.1% in the first quarter of 2018, and a decrease from 16.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018. GAAP net income was $31.1 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year, and a decrease of 84% sequentially, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.09. Non-GAAP net income was $92.7 million, a decrease of 7% year-over-year and a decrease of 55% sequentially, resulting in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.26.



Routing product revenue: $375 million, down 8% year-over-year and down 16% sequentially. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to Service Provider, and to a lesser extent Cloud, partially offset by strength in Enterprise. The sequential decline was due to Service Provider and to a lesser extent, Enterprise. The MX and PTX product families declined both year-over-year and sequentially.

Switching product revenue: $176 million, down 23% year-over-year and sequentially. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to Cloud, and to a lesser extent, Service Provider. The sequential decrease was primarily due to Enterprise. The QFX and EX product families declined both year-over-year and sequentially.

Security product revenue: $68 million, down 7% year-over-year and down 35% sequentially. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to Cloud, partially offset by growth in Enterprise. The sequential decrease was primarily due to Enterprise.

Service revenue: $383 million, up 3% year-over-year and down 5% sequentially. The year-over-year increase was due to strong renewal and attach rates of support contracts. Sequentially, the decrease was primarily due to timing of professional services projects.

Cloud : $223 million, down 18% year-over-year and down 6% sequentially. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to Switching and Routing, partially offset by growth in Service. The sequential decrease was primarily due to Security and Routing.

Service Provider : $436 million, down 9% year-over-year and down 16% sequentially. The year-over-year and sequential decreases were primarily due to Routing.

Enterprise: $343 million, up 3% year-over-year and down 20% sequentially. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by strength in Routing and to a lesser extent, Service and Security, partially offset by Switching. The sequential decrease was primarily due to Switching.

“The first quarter played out largely as we expected, with slightly better than forecasted sales across each of our core verticals,” said Rami Rahim, chief executive officer, Juniper Networks. “While we are pleased with the progress we experienced versus our guidance, we are not satisfied with these results and remain focused on delivering a return to growth later this year. We believe the investments we are making in our go-to-market organization, new products we are bringing to market and the acquisition of Mist Systems should position us to achieve this objective.”Highlights:Segment