Intel Xeon processors pack up to 56 cores, add capabilities

The 2nd-Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform will deliver an evolutionary leap in agility and scalability.



At Intel’s “Data-Centric Innovation Day” in San Francisco, the company outlined many new Xeon benchmarks and capabilities:



Support for Intel Optane DC persistent memory, delivering up-to 36TB of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM.

of system-level memory capacity when combined with traditional DRAM. Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 ramps up-to 4.4GHz, alongside memory subsystem enhancements with support for DDR4-2933 MT/s and 16 Gb DIMM densities.

2.0 ramps up-to 4.4GHz, alongside memory subsystem enhancements with support for DDR4-2933 MT/s and 16 Gb DIMM densities. Built-in Intel Deep Learning Boost delivers up to 14x2 inference throughput improvement, and combined with software optimized Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit

delivers up to 14x2 inference throughput improvement, and combined with software optimized Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit Intel Speed Select will enable new Xeon Scalable processors to be configured to performance settings of core counts and frequencies, effectively creating “Three CPUs in One.”

will enable new Xeon Scalable processors to be configured to performance settings of core counts and frequencies, effectively creating “Three CPUs in One.” Enhanced Intel Infrastructure Management Technologies will enable increased utilization and workload optimization across data center resources.

will enable increased utilization and workload optimization across data center resources. New side-channel protections are directly incorporated into hardware.

are directly incorporated into hardware. Intel Security Libraries for Data Center (Intel SecL-DC) is designed to simplify the integration and deployment of hardware-rooted Intel security technologies at cloud scale. Intel SecL-DC brings optimized programming interfaces and management tools for many Intel security technologies together in one easy-to-use set of libraries and tools compatible with cloud environments like OpenStack, Docker and Kubernetes Extensions.

(Intel SecL-DC) is designed to simplify the integration and deployment of hardware-rooted Intel security technologies at cloud scale. Intel SecL-DC brings optimized programming interfaces and management tools for many Intel security technologies together in one easy-to-use set of libraries and tools compatible with cloud environments like OpenStack, Docker and Kubernetes Extensions. For security-sensitive organizations, Intel engineers have worked with Lockheed Martin to deliver a new hardened virtualization platform . This Intel Select Solution for Hardened Security with Lockheed Martin is a full-stack solution, from hardware through hypervisor that features greater data confidentiality through VM memory encryption and cache isolation. It offers robust platform integrity with trusted boot all the way through to runtime, and improved availability through more deterministic Quality of Service and protections from Noisy Neighbors.

. This Intel Select Solution for Hardened Security with Lockheed Martin is a full-stack solution, from hardware through hypervisor that features greater data confidentiality through VM memory encryption and cache isolation. It offers robust platform integrity with trusted boot all the way through to runtime, and improved availability through more deterministic Quality of Service and protections from Noisy Neighbors. The new Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 processors feature up to 56 cores and 12 memory channels to deliver breakthrough levels of performance with the highest Intel architecture FLOPS per rack, along with the highest DDR4 native memory bandwidth support of any Intel Xeon processor platform.

to deliver breakthrough levels of performance with the highest Intel architecture FLOPS per rack, along with the highest DDR4 native memory bandwidth support of any Intel Xeon processor platform. The new Intel Xeon Platinum Processor (8200 Series) will offer up to 28 cores and 2, 4 and 8+ socket configurations.

The Intel Xeon Gold Processor (6200 Series) is Networking Specialized (NFVi optimized) with Intel Speed Select Technology – Base Frequency. It offers up to 1.76x NFV workload perf improvement and additional flexibility to enable up to 8 high-priority cores that support virtualized workload acceleration for maximum performance and power efficiency. It scales to up to 24 cores.