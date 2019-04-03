Intel to introduce 100G Ethernet adapter

Intel announced its first Ethernet 800 Series adapter with Application Device Queues (ADQ) technology, which increases application response time predictability while reducing application latency and improving throughput.



The Intel Ethernet 800 series adapter features up to 100Gbps port speeds and is aimed at moving massive amounts of data in cloud, communications, storage and enterprise market segments.



Intel has shipped over 1.3 billion Ethernet ports to date.



https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/intel-data-centric-launch/



