Infinera appoints Chief Legal Officer

Infinera announced the appointment of David Teichmann as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.



Prior to joining Infinera, Teichmann served as Oclaro’s Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from January 2014 until its acquisition by Lumentum in December 2018. Previously, he served as the Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Trident Microsystems, Inc., a public fabless semiconductor company that sold television and set top box integrated circuits, from 2007 to 2012.



Teichmann holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Trinity College, a master’s degree in law and diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and a J.D. from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii.