Indonesia's Smartfren signs ZTE for 4G & 5G upgrade

Indonesia’s Smartfren has selected ZTE for 4G network expansion and 5G network trials. Financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement was signed by Merza Fachys, President Director of Smartfren, Gandi Sulistyanto, Chairman of Smartfren, Liang Weiqi, President Director of ZTE Indonesia, and Mei Zhonghua, Senior Vice President of ZTE at Indonesia - China Business Forum.



“The agreement this time will definitely bring the partnerships between ZTE and Smartfren to a new level,” said Mei Zhonghua, senior vice president at ZTE. “We are pleased to be chosen for the development of Indonesia's telecommunications infrastructure, so as to improve Indonesia's national broadband network quality.”