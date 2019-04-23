Indonesia's Axiata expands with Infinera

XL Axiata is expanding its South Sumatra terrestrial network and its Singapore-to-Jakarta subsea network via B2JS (Jakarta-Bangka-Batam-Singapore) with the Infinera XTC platform, leveraging Infinera’s Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4).



XL Axiata is one of Indonesia’s leading telecommunication service providers, offering an array of innovative products and services, ranging from voice, SMS and value-added services to mobile data, covering more than 94 percent of the population throughout Indonesia. The XL Axiata transport infrastructure spans over 45,000 kilometers of fiber optics. The Infinera solution, delivered in collaboration with local partner Lintas Teknologi, ensures XL Axiata is ready to offer capacity with speed and efficiency, as demanded by its customers, today and as its network evolves to 5G.







“As one of Southeast Asia’s largest economies, modernizing the network in Indonesia to ensure 5G-readiness is a priority,” said Ms. Yessie Dianty Yosetya, CTO at XL Axiata. “Our partnership with Infinera and Lintas Teknologi has been critical to help us achieve this milestone. Further, the performance of Infinera’s ICE4 solution for this subsea and terrestrial network upgrade enables the delivery of cloud-scale capacity that is simple and operationally efficient, with the benefit of intelligent Optical Transport Network (OTN) switching that accelerates our ability to deliver services faster.”“Cloud scale and 5G both represent bandwidth-thirsty markets that require leading-edge optical engines and scalable platforms that are easy to operate,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Our partnership with XL Axiata and Lintas Teknologi to build a state-of-the-art optical network in Southeast Asia reinforces our commitment to bringing leading technology that delivers on capacity, reliability and innovation all over the world.”