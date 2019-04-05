In-Car video system gains AT&T FirstNet Ready certification

Utility Inc. received AT&T FirstNet Ready certification for their Rocket IoT XLE device.



The RocketIoT-XLE is an in-vehicle communication platform that can be used by law enforcement for automated evidence gathering, situational awareness and officer safety and transparency. The unit features a 4G LTE Cat-12 internal cellular modem supporting data speeds up to 600 Mbps. Other device features including dual Wi-Fi hotspots, integrated GPS and customizable vehicle triggers, and a built-in solid-state storage drive for video storage collected from multiple in-car cameras.



http://www.utility.com





