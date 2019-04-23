IEEE publishes three amendments to 802.3

Three standard amendments to IEEE 802.3 have been released:
- IEEE 802.3cb-2018—IEEE Standard for Ethernet—Amendment 1: Physical Layer Specifications and Management Parameters for 2.5 Gb/s and 5 Gb/s Operation over Backplane.
- IEEE 802.3bt-2018—IEEE Standard for Ethernet Amendment 2: Physical Layer and Management Parameters for Power over Ethernet over 4 pairs.
- IEEE 802.3cd-2018—IEEE Standard for Ethernet—Amendment 3: Media Access Control Parameters for 50 Gb/s and Physical Layers and Management Parameters for 50 Gb/s, 100 Gb/s, and 200 Gb/s Operation.
“The IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Working Group continues to deliver on its commitment to ongoing standard improvements that deliver real world operational scenarios and meet challenges faced by data network operators worldwide,” said David Law, chair, IEEE 802.3 Working Group. “These refinements are essential to maintain Ethernet as the core technology driving advancements at data centers and throughout network infrastructures everywhere, as well as utilizing Ethernet to power the wide variety of sensors, actuators, cameras and other devices associated with the Internet of Things.”
“The foresight, ingenuity and productivity of the thousands of volunteers developing the IEEE 802 family of standards since 1980 is truly remarkable, as evidenced by the worldwide impact their constantly evolving standards have had in response to ever-changing markets,” said Paul Nikolich, chair, IEEE 802 LAN/MAN Standards Committee.
