IDC: Smartphone market continues to decline

2019 will be another down year for worldwide smartphone shipments, as vendors shipped a total of 310.8 million units in 1Q19, marking a 6% drop year-over-year and the sixth consecutive quarter of decline, according to newly published figures from IDC.



Samsung saw volumes drop 8.1% in 1Q19 with shipments of 71.9 million. The newly launched Galaxy S10 series did sell well during the quarter, and the 5G variant is now shipping in Korea, with additional markets launching soon.

Huawei increased shipments and market share, moving its way into a clear number two spot.

Huawei saw year-over-year growth of 50.3% in 1Q19 with volumes of 59.1 million units and a 19.0% market share.

Apple's Q1 shipments dropped to 36.4 million units representing a staggering 30.2% decline from last year.

Xiaomi also experienced a decline in 1Q19 with volumes of 25.0 million, which was down 10.2% year over year.

vivo returned to the top 5 of the smartphone market with volumes of 23.2 million and a market share of 7.5%, tying it with OPPO for the number 5 position.

OPPO shipped 23.1 million smartphones in 1Q19, enough to capture a 7.4% market share, although volumes were down 6.0% from 1Q18.

Some highlights from IDC