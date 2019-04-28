Hurricane Electric adds POP at e-shelter in Frankfurt

Hurricane Electric activated a new point of presence (PoP) at e-shelter in Frankfurt, Germany.



e-shelter’s Datacenter Frankfurt 1 boasts a total of 54,000 sq. m. of space and is Europe’s largest individual data center site.



This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s fifth in Frankfurt and tenth in Germany and will provide organizations in Frankfurt with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.



“As a main center of business and finance in Germany, Hurricane Electric is excited to provide e-shelter’s Frankfurt customers cost-effective connectivity options,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “This new PoP is Hurricane Electric’s 71st in Europe and 185th around the globe and part of our global commitment to provide high-speed connectivity to users everywhere.”



Customers of e-shelter and those in and near Frankfurtcan connect to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,500 different networks via more than 200 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.