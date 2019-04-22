Huawei's "Four-Engines" Brand Strategy

Huawei outlined a new brand strategy for IP networking that centers on "engines" for enabling ubiquitous connectivity.



At the Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2019 last week in Shenzhen, Huawei introduced its four new engine series products for the IP network:





CloudEngine: Huawei says its embedded AI chip and unique AI algorithm enable zero packet loss and the fastest forwarding performance in the industry. The chip will be used in Huawei campus switches for AI-powered application identification and dynamic network algorithms. The company aims to reduce fault identification from minutes to seconds, shorten automatic fault location from hours to minutes, and reduce OPEX by 40 percent.

NetEngine: Huawei says its NetEngine intelligent metro routers have the largest capacity in industry, are SRv6 ready, and offer full-lifecycle intelligent automation. Huawei next-generation NetEngine AR6000 series SD-WAN routers use a brand-new architecture and are designed with rich hardware acceleration engines and unique Ultra-Fast forwarding algorithms, improving SD-WAN performance to three times the industry average.

HiSecEngine: Based on core concepts of Huawei's HiSec security solution, this high-performance network security engine accurately identifies unknown threats to ensure always-on core services. It provides an intelligent defense system to protect the fully connected, digital world.

Kevin Hu, President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, said: "Huawei has more than 20 years of expertise in the IP field. We are committed to building differentiated innovative products and continuously applying digital technologies, such as 5G, cloud computing, and AI to IP networks. We believe that the intelligent IP networks built with the four engine series products can continuously empower users with business intelligence."