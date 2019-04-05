Huawei intros FusionServer Pro

Huawei introduced its line of FusionServer Pro intelligent servers running second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC-grade persistent memory.
FusionServer Pro highlights:
- Supports 2nd-generation Intel Xeon® Scalable processors, with an up to 40% performance boost over the previous-generation chipset platform.
- Supports Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory. The 4-socket server supports a memory capacity up to 15 TB, greatly improving memory capacity and data reliability for in-memory computing scenarios.
- Supports all-NVMe SSDs and hybrid configuration of hard drives; supports tiered data deployment, enhancing storage density and performance.
- Provides various GE and 10GE LAN on motherboard (LOM) ports, simplifying network deployment and management.
- Supports various intelligent accelerator components, such as intelligent network interface cards (iNICs), intelligent SSDs, FPGA accelerator cards, and AI accelerator cards, delivering ultimate service experience.
- Incorporates the FusionDirector intelligent management software, greatly improving data center intelligence and management efficiency.