HPE and Nutanix enter global partnership for hybrid cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nutanix have formed a global partnership to deliver an integrated hybrid cloud as a Service (aaS) solution to the market.



The partnership combines Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software including its built-in, free AHV hypervisor, delivered through HPE GreenLake to provide a fully HPE-managed hybrid cloud.



As part of the deal, Nutanix will enable its channel partners to directly sell HPE servers combined with Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software.



“Our customers tell us that it’s their applications that matter most. Our partnership with HPE will provide Nutanix customers with another choice to make their infrastructure invisible so they can focus on business-critical apps, not the underlying technology,” said Dheeraj Pandey, founder, CEO and chairman of Nutanix. “We are delighted to partner with HPE for the benefit of enterprises looking for the right hybrid cloud solution for their business.”



https://www.nutanix.com/documents/datasheets/ds-nutanix-hpe.pdf