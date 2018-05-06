Hawaiki opens POP in Seattle for its transpacific cable

Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP has extended its U.S. presence from Hillsboro, OR to the Westin Building Exchange (WBX) carrier hotel and data center in Seattle,.



The Hawaiki transpacific cable is a 15,000 km fiber optic deep-sea, carrier-neutral cable with a design capacity of 67 Tbps. Hawaiki went live in July 2018.



“Choosing the WBX in Seattle was a natural but strategic decision for us,” said Remi Galasso, Chief Executive Officer, Hawaiki. “With over 250 carriers, cloud, and content providers within their ecosystem we could not have found a more ideal location.”