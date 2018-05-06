Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP has extended its U.S. presence from Hillsboro, OR to the Westin Building Exchange (WBX) carrier hotel and data center in Seattle,.
The Hawaiki transpacific cable is a 15,000 km fiber optic deep-sea, carrier-neutral cable with a design capacity of 67 Tbps. Hawaiki went live in July 2018.
“Choosing the WBX in Seattle was a natural but strategic decision for us,” said Remi Galasso, Chief Executive Officer, Hawaiki. “With over 250 carriers, cloud, and content providers within their ecosystem we could not have found a more ideal location.”
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Hawaiki opens POP in Seattle for its transpacific cable
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 Subsea
