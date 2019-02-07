Google's Curie subsea cable lands in Valparaiso, Chile

Google's subsea cable along the west coast of the Americas made landfall in Valparaiso, Chile.



The Curie Submarine Cable will be a four fiber-pair subsea system spanning over 10,000 km from Los Angeles to Valparaiso. It will include a branching unit for future connectivity to Panama. Subcom is the lead contractor.



The project is believed to be the first subsea cable to land in Chile in 20 years.



https://www.24horas.cl/tendencias/ciencia-tecnologia/el-cable-submarino-curie-de-google-llega-a-chile-conectando-valparaiso-y-california-3257424









The Curie cable is expected to go live in 2019.



Equinix said the CLS configuration is ideal for extending the backhaul capacity of a subsea cable system directly to the ecosystems of companies in its high-density IBX data centers. The architecture provides easy access to a dense, rich ecosystem of networks, clouds and IT service providers.



