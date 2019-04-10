Google Cloud offers ice cold archive storage

Google Cloud announced new archive class of Cloud Storage designed for long-term data retention as an alternative to tape storage.



Pricing starts at $0.0012 per GB per month ($1.23 per TB per month).



Access and management are performed via the same APIs used by Googles other storage classes, with full integration into object lifecycle management. Data in Cloud Storage is always redundantly stored across availability zones with 11 9’s annual durability.



Google Cloud also announced the general availability of Cloud Filestore, a managed file storage system that’s built for high performance. Cloud Filestore’s premium instances will now provide increased read performance up to 1.2 GB/s throughput and 60k IOPS.



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/storage-data-transfer/whats-cooler-than-being-cool-ice-cold-archive-storage