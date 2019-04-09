Google Cloud expands in Seoul and Salt Lake City

Google Cloud announced plans to open new regions in Seoul, South Korea and Salt Lake City, Utah, bringing the total number of global regions to 23 in 2020. In three years, Google Cloud has opened 15 new regions and 45 zones across 13 countries.



Seoul will be Google Cloud’s eighth region in Asia Pacific. Salt Lake City brings the total Google Cloud regions within the continental United States to six.



"Google Cloud's expanding infrastructure in Salt Lake City is a welcome development as our growing business continues to scale to meet the needs of over 250 million customers,” said Dan Tournian, PayPal’s Vice President of Employee Technology & Experiences and Data Centers. “This new region will enable enhanced availability and performance for our customers, when every millisecond counts."





