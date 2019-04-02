George Davis leaves Qualcomm to join Intel as CFO

Intel announced the appointment of George S. Davis as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO).



Davis, 61, joins Intel from Qualcomm Inc., where he served as executive vice president and CFO since March 2013. At Qualcomm, Davis served on the company’s executive committee and was responsible for leading the global finance organization, IT and investor relations. Prior to Qualcomm, Davis served six years as CFO for Applied Materials, with responsibility for finance, IT, strategy and corporate development, as well as government relations.



“I’m thrilled to be joining the Intel team,” Davis said. “With demand for the analysis, transmission and storage of data growing faster than ever, no company in the world is better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Intel. It’s an exciting time for Intel, and I’m looking forward to playing a role in the company’s transformation.”





