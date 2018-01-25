Ford signs multiyear car connectivity deal with AWS

Ford Motor Company and Autonomic have signed a multi-year, global agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for cloud connectivity services and connected car application development services for the transportation industry.



Autonomic is developing a Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC) powered by AWS that will become the standard connected car solution for Ford vehicles.



The solution will use the breadth and depth of AWS’ portfolio of services, including Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, analytics, and compute services.



“This collaboration will significantly expand our opportunity to deliver the very best experiences to Ford vehicle and mobility customers,” said Marcy Klevorn, president of Ford Mobility. “I am excited that our future cloud standard for connected vehicle solutions will be powered by AWS in addition to Autonomic’s Transportation Mobility Cloud. Working with AWS and Autonomic, Ford and our mobility partners will have access to the industry-leading mobility platform.”



“The collaboration with Ford and Autonomic transforms the way automotive customers and partners develop connected vehicle cloud services,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. “Autonomic customers will be able to bring innovative mobility services and differentiated customer experiences to their customers worldwide, by integrating TMC with AWS, the industry’s broadest and deepest cloud platform. Such capabilities, together with AWS’s Partner Network community and broad customer base in Automotive, will help reimagine the future of the automobile industry.”





