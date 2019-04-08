FiberStar Indonesia builds optical backbone with Huawei

FiberStar Indonesia is working with Huawei to build its national backbone. In 2019, FiberStar partnered with Huawei to build a 1 Tbps backbone DWDM network that connects Jakarta to Surabaya. Submarine cables and terrestrial cables form a ring network with a total length of more than 3000 kilometers. Among some sites, the length of a single span exceeds 350 kilometers.



FiberStar is a subsidiary of Indonesia's biggest conglomerate, the Salim Group's infrastructure-focused business. FiberStar currently provides coverage in 92 cities across Indonesia and is connecting the nation’s main islands, including Sumatra, Java, Bali, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi. FiberStar provides neutral network connections for more than 90 Internet service providers, TV network operators, and mobile operators.



Thomas Dragono, Co-Founder and Director of FiberStar, said: "Being the pioneer of Indonesia’s neutral infrastructure service, and considering Huawei’s advancement in the optical communications field, we have both decided to explore a deeper and stronger partnership. The consensus on the advantages of optical network technologies and evolution trends are the basis of cooperation between both parties. We will leverage the advanced DWDM and MPLS technology to expand the coverage of networks in Indonesia, and further facilitate the growth of the digital economy in Indonesia."Daniel Zhou, President, Huawei South Pacific Enterprise Business Group said, “As the Asia-Pacific Internet industry accelerates cloudification, Huawei provides leading and innovative solutions for ICT infrastructure including cloud, data center and network, to help customers build open, flexible, agile and secure infrastructure platform to accelerate business innovation and remain competitive in the digital era."http://www.huawei.com