Fiberlight installs Blue Planet for Inventory and Service Orchestration

FiberLight, which operates metro and long-haul fiber transport services in over 30 metro areas across the U.S., will deploy automation software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, across its multi-vendor network.



Specifically, FiberLight is deploying Blue Planet Inventory (BPI) and Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) to automate the rapid turn-up and delivery of the new, on-demand services.



FiberLight’s network includes 14,000 miles of fiber in some of the most rapidly expanding metro areas in the U.S., including Atlanta, Baltimore, Tampa and Washington D.C., as well as throughout the state of Texas. Its portfolio includes managed Ethernet and Wave Transport, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul over private and diversely constructed fiber backbone rings.



“A crucial step in delivering a superior customer experience is having the ability to turn up services quickly and easily. Ciena’s Blue Planet gives us an unprecedented understanding of our network resources, allowing us to optimize service delivery, fault isolation and resolution, so we can provide the quality of service that our customers require today and in the future,” stated Kevin Coyne, Chief Operating Officer, FiberLight.



https://www.ciena.com/about/newsroom/press-releases/FiberLight-Automates-Network-Operations-with-Blue-Planet.html