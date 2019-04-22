Fastly files for IPO -- edge cloud

Fastly, a start-up offering an edge cloud with global reach, filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.



Fastly intends to list its Class A common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FSLY.”Fastly operates a network of high-density servers with SSDs located at major peering points around the world. The servers operate as high-performance caches. Key server specs: 24 TB of SSDs, 768 GB of RAM, and 4x 25Gbps network interface cards. Fastly peers with other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Content Networks with IPv4 and IPv6 connectivity on Autonomous System (AS) 54113. As of February 2019, the company reported 37.5 Tbps of connected global capacity.Investors in Fastly include Amplify Partners, August Capital, Battery Ventures, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), Iconiq Capital, O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, Ridge Ventures (fka IDG Ventures USA), Sapphire Ventures, Sorenson Capital, Sozo Ventures and Swisscomm Ventures.