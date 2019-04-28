ETSI and Linux Foundation agree on Open Source collaboration

The Linux Foundation and ETSI signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring open source and standards closer and foster synergies between them. Areas of mutual interest include technologies concerning NFV, MANO, AI and edge computing.



The collaboration agreement is expected to enable faster information-sharing and deployment of open networking technologies. The organinzations will engage in collaborative activities, joint communication, promotion and events, as well as potential common initiatives related to interoperability and conformance testing.



“It’s encouraging to see how far the industry has come in such a short time,” said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “This agreement with ETSI signals it’s possible to reach a harmonization of collaborative activities across open source and standards for the networking industry. Working together results in less fragmentation, faster deployments, and more streamlined innovation.”



“We are eager to deepen our work with the open source communities at the Linux Foundation,” said Luis Jorge Romero, Director-General, ETSI. “Open Source has been part of our working methods and our technical groups, Open Source MANO being an example, for several years now. Further collaboration provides the standards community with a quick feedback loop on how our specifications are being implemented.”







