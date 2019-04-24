Ericsson to open "D-Fifteen" Innovation Lab in Silicon Valley

Ericsson will open its a "D-Fifteen" Innovation Lab at its campus in Santa Clara, California. The lab will pursue innovative ideas and thought leadership based on the principles of: Dare, Design, Deliver.



The D-Fifteen name is a tribute to Ericsson founder Lars-Magnus Ericsson, his wife Hilda, and their partner Carl Johan Andersson, who created the company’s first products in a kitchen workshop at Drottninggatan 15 in Stockholm. This was essentially the company’s first innovation lab.



Early D-Fifteen initiatives include:





D-15 IoT Studio: A hands-on testing ground, where Ericsson engineers will roll up their sleeves and put connected technology to the test.

D-15 Labs: A 5G testbed where service providers and partners will pressure test the multi-layered networks that are at the heart of the 5G experience and enable the promising technologies of the future like self-driving cars and the Industrial Internet of Things.

Margaret Herndon, Head of Marketing and Communications, Ericsson North America, says: ”D-Fifteen will be a place for experimentation and collaboration, a showcase for the promising technologies that 5G will empower. This facility will bring together the brightest minds in Ericsson and, working with our partners, we’ll tap into the fast-moving, boundary-breaking spirit of Silicon Valley to bring about the next evolution in mobile networks. We want our partners to dare, design and deliver all in one world-class facility.”