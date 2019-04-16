Equinix expands its SDN-powered Cloud Exchange Fabric

The Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) is now providing connections between 37 markets across five continents.



ECX Fabric is an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service that enables customers to privately interconnect clouds, networks and services to global data centers at their digital edge. The expanded connectivity allows customers to connect to clouds in other regions, between the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.



Additionally, customers can use the expanded ECX Fabric service as a primary connection between Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX®) data centers or as a complement to their existing networks. ECX Fabric also enables customers to streamline their access to the world's largest cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud on Platform Equinix.



Equinix said that more than 1,400 customers are currently using ECX Fabric and have established more than 14,900 active virtual connections to ECX Fabric.



ECX Fabric is currently available in 37 metros globally, including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Culpeper, Dallas, Denver, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Miami, Milan, Munich, New York, Osaka, Paris, Perth, São Paulo, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Warsaw, Washington, D.C. and Zurich.





