Equinix acquires Switch Datacenters' AMS1 data center

Equinix acquired Switch Datacenters' AMS1 data center business in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in an all-cash transaction for €30 million.



The facility, which will be renamed Equinix AM11 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center, is in close proximity to Equinix's existing campus in southeast Amsterdam. AM11 becomes Equinix’s ninth IBX data center in Amsterdam. The data center is a leased asset and adds approximately 250 cabinets of sold capacity and a total capacity for approximately 700 additional cabinets once the facility is completely built out. The site can also support the potential to expand into an adjacent building to accommodate future growth and approximately 1,300 additional cabinets.