DOCOMO to sell its 24% stake in Hutchison Telephone HKG

NTT DOCOMO will sell its 24.1% stake in Hutchison Telephone Company Limited (HTCL), a mobile network operator in Hong Kong and Macau, and Hutchison 3G HK Holdings Limited (H3GHK) to Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HTHKH). The price is US$60 million.



After the deal closes in May 2019, HTCL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HTHKH.



