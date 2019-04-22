Docomo and Itochu Logistics test LTE-M for trucks

NTT DOCOMO and Itochu Logistics Corp. are testing an IoT solution that uses easily deployed devices compatible with low-power, wide-area LTE-M technology to enable delivery businesses to visualize the status of outsourced trucks in their fleets. The trial will be conducted in the United States beginning in May 2019.



The solution involves placing hand-held, battery- or solar-powered devices in trucks to collect data, such as truck locations and frequency of sudden braking, which will be sent through an LTE network to a dedicated website. The solution can also provide temperature, humidity, brightness, etc. data depending on delivery needs, as well as notify customers via email when the trucks approach their destinations.



DOCOMO said the trial is part of the Globiot global-IoT initiative that it launched last year to provide global connectivity, operational support and consulting to Japanese enterprises.



