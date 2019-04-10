Deutsche Telekom: 20 million broadband lines at up to 250 Mbps

Deutsche Telekom is now serving 20 million residential and business broadband lines at up to 250 Mbps. Lines to over 1.5 million households and business locations have been added in the past 4 weeks alone. Some 75,000 street cabinets have been fitted with super vectoring technology.



“20 million households and businesses are now able to #takepart and benefit from our super vectoring build-out," says Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “To achieve that figure we have fitted at least one line card into over 75,000 street cabinets within 15 months. We’re building broadband for millions.”



Using other technologies, Deutsche Telekom has sped up lines of a further 105,000 households to up to 100 Mbps. The total number of households equipped to order a speed of 100 Mbps or faster has now reached 28 million.



