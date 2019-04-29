Dell Technologies Cloud targets data center as a service

Dell Technologies Cloud is a new offering enterprises a consistent operating model for private, public, and hybrid cloud operations.



Unveiled at this week's Dell Tech World conference in Las Vegas, Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms promises to be an operational hub for hybrid cloud environments, reducing total cost of ownership by up to 47% compared to native public cloud. The company officials said the new framework will "control the chaos" of managing hybrid cloud environments. It works across more than 4,200 VMware Cloud Provider Program providers and hyperscalers including new addition, Microsoft Azure.



The Dell Technologies Cloud portfolio consists of the new Dell Technologies Cloud Platforms and the new Data Center-as-a-Service offering, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC.



Dell Technologies Cloud Data Center-as-a-Service, delivered as VMware Cloud on Dell EMC with VxRail, currently is available in beta deployments with limited customer availability planned for the second half of 2019.



“For many organizations, the increasingly diverse cloud landscape is resulting in an enormous amount of IT complexity, and no one is more qualified or capable to help customers solve this challenge than Dell Technologies,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman of products and operations, Dell Technologies.





