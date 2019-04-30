DASAN Zhone Solutions intros gateways for 10G

DASAN Zhone Solutions introduced its 5200 family of multi-protocol smart gateways designed for 10G and DZS’s portfolio of multi-service optical network terminals (ONTs) and optical line terminals (OLTSs).
“Offering our customers a common platform with choice among technologies and form factors is core to our 10G solution development. In this way, DZS can best serve the diverse needs of operators across the globe,” said Dr. Seungdong Lee, Chief Technology Officer, DZS. “We believe that 10/10 symmetrical XGS-PON is the best upgrade path to evaluate in 2019. Our portfolio of modular chassis, fixed 1RU, and industrially-hardened systems has been designed to provide choices to operators as they plan ahead for the fundamental shift toward cloud-based everything.”
