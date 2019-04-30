DASAN Zhone Solutions intros gateways for 10G

DASAN Zhone Solutions introduced its 5200 family of multi-protocol smart gateways designed for 10G and DZS’s portfolio of multi-service optical network terminals (ONTs) and optical line terminals (OLTSs).





DASAN Zhone Solutions' 5200 family of smart gateways offer choice between 10/10G symmetrical PON technology and 10G Active Ethernet using SFP+ optics for more seamless connectivity to existing FTTx and Enterprise business subscribers over a single common network. Initial models allow for one fixed 10G copper LAN port and four GE ports, with options for voice or PoE+ / PoE++. Leveraging a common platform that is future-ready for globally standardized 10G GPON technologies, new models in the 5200 family will support NG-PON 2 as the availability and price/performance of optics make a positive business case.“Offering our customers a common platform with choice among technologies and form factors is core to our 10G solution development. In this way, DZS can best serve the diverse needs of operators across the globe,” said Dr. Seungdong Lee, Chief Technology Officer, DZS. “We believe that 10/10 symmetrical XGS-PON is the best upgrade path to evaluate in 2019. Our portfolio of modular chassis, fixed 1RU, and industrially-hardened systems has been designed to provide choices to operators as they plan ahead for the fundamental shift toward cloud-based everything.”