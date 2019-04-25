Cyxtera deploys Infinera Groove for DCI

Cyxtera Technologies, which operates over 50 data centers in major cities around the world, has deployed the Infinera Groove Network Disaggregation Platform to support delivery of secure and reliable high-speed data center interconnect services.



Cyxtera said Infinera's Groove solution enables it to cost-efficiently scale optical interconnect capacity between its data center facilities within major markets.



“We continue to invest in best-in-class technology that supports the performance and security requirements of enterprise-grade connectivity,” said Damion Lackamp, Senior Director, Interconnection Products at Cyxtera Technologies. “As we expand our data center facilities, the Infinera Groove solution provides the capacity, efficiency and security to boost the performance of our network infrastructure in a highly compact form factor.”





