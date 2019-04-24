CoreSite revenue rises 7.2% to $138.9 million

CoreSite reported operating revenues of $138.9 million for Q1 2019, an increase of 7.2% year over year, in line sequentially. Net income was $0.54 per common diluted share decreased $0.05 year over year, in line sequentially.



“We’re executing well on our 2019 imperatives to accelerate growth in 2020,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This includes substantial progress on our development pipeline, additional financing to fund new capacity, strong sales execution with the highest annualized GAAP rent for core retail colocation sales in 10 quarters, pre-leasing of two phases of our new SV8 purpose-built data center, and first quarter financial results consistent with where we are in the development cycle and our expectations, all of which we believe position us well for achieving higher revenue growth in 2020.”



The company highlighted the following:





Commenced 119 new and expansion leases for 24,040 net rentable square feet (“NRSF”), representing $5.8 million of annualized GAAP rent at an average GAAP rate of $242 per square foot

Signed 121 new and expansion leases for 31,975 NRSF, representing $6.6 million of annualized GAAP rent at an average GAAP rate of $207 per square foot

Renewed 264 existing leases for 68,605 NRSF, representing $11.9 million of annualized GAAP rent at an average GAAP rate of $173 per square foot, including churn of 2.7%, reflecting 3.2% cash rent growth and 5.9% GAAP rent growth

On April 12th, closed SV9 purchase, a property adjacent to CoreSite’s existing Santa Clara campus, which is held for development for a planned data center facility of approximately 200,000 NRSF

On April 15th, executed data center pre-leasing of Phases 1 and 2 at SV8, for approximately 108,000 NRSF, leading to the acceleration of the development of Phases 2 and 3

Financing –

On April 17th, closed the financing of senior notes totaling $400 million of principal, with $325 million issued, and $75 million expected to be issued prior to July 17, 2019