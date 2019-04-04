CoreSite offers 10G access to Google Cloud’s Dedicated Interconnect

CoreSite is now supporting Google Cloud’s Dedicated Interconnect product in both their Los Angeles and Denver markets. This service from Google Cloud allows enterprise and network service providers that are collocated with CoreSite to directly connect to Google Cloud Platform through 10 Gbps fiber interconnects.



The dedicated Interconnect offers guaranteed uptime of 99.99%.



“CoreSite is pleased to announce the availability of direct fiber interconnection to Google Cloud Platform, providing our customers with a dedicated, flexible and high-performance solution to optimize their evolving cloud and connectivity requirements,” said Maile Kaiser, Senior Vice President of Sales at CoreSite.



In addition to Dedicated Interconnect in CoreSite’s Los Angeles and Denver markets, CoreSite customers are able to connect directly to Google Cloud Platform via the CoreSite Any2Exchange in Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, customers may access Google Cloud Platform from all of CoreSite’s markets via its network-rich ecosystem of providers or through its inter-site connectivity in select markets. CoreSite offers numerous inter-site connectivity options including lit transport solutions and dedicated dark fiber.



CoreSite’s Any2Exchange is the second-largest Internet exchange in the United States and is the largest Internet exchange on the West Coast. With CoreSite’s Any2Exchange, customers can make secure, SLA-backed, low-latency connections over one port and at a variety of speeds (including 1Gbps, 10Gbps, and 100Gbps) with direct peering to Google Cloud Platform. Customers connecting directly to Google Cloud Platform benefit from reduced congestion and routing issues, reduction in transit costs, lower latency and reduced complexity, all while having access to connect and peer with over 400 participating members.