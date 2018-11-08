CommScope completes acquisition of ARRIS

CommScope completed its previously announced acquisition of ARRIS International.



The acquisition brings together two companies—established and respected leaders in their respective markets—with a unique set of complementary assets and capabilities that are expected to enable end-to-end communications infrastructure and connectivity solutions, something that neither company could achieve on its own. The combination of the companies, which includes Ruckus Networks, is expected to create new opportunities across multiple markets, while increasing the companies’ relevance and importance with existing networking customers.







ARRIS, an innovator in broadband, video and wireless technology, combines hardware, software and services to enable advanced video experiences and constant connectivity across a variety of environments – for service providers, commercial verticals, small enterprises and the people they serve. ARRIS has strong leadership positions in the three segments in which it operates:



Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), featuring access devices such as broadband modems, gateways and routers and video set-tops and gateways;

Network & Cloud (N&C), combining broadband and video infrastructure with cloud-based software solutions; and

Enterprise Networks, incorporating the recently acquired Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch businesses, and focusing on wireless and wired connectivity, including Citizens Broadband Radio Service solutions.

, incorporating the recently acquired and businesses, and focusing on wireless and wired connectivity, including Citizens Broadband Radio Service solutions. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2018, ARRIS generated revenues of approximately $6.7 billion, consisting of $3.9 billion from CPE, $2.2 billion from N&C and $568 million from Enterprise Networks (reflecting only a partial year of Ruckus since its acquisition in December 2017).



CommScope said the combined company will drive profitable growth in new markets, shape the future of wired and wireless communications, and position the new company to benefit from key industry trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility everywhere, 5G, Internet of Things and rapidly changing network and technology architectures.



CommScope said it expects to generate nearly $1 billion of cash flow from operations in the first complete year post-close, and expects to use the free cash flow to aggressively pay down debt. Through the completion of the transaction, CommScope has expanded its product offerings and R&D capabilities, with the combined company having approximately 15,000 patents and patent applications globally and approximately $800 million in average annualized R&D spending.“This is a major milestone in the evolution of these two great companies and a significant moment for our industry,” said Eddie Edwards, president and chief executive officer, CommScope. “With the completion of this exciting transaction, we are creating a new CommScope that will help shape communications connectivity and networks of the future with greater technology, solutions and employee talent. We are committed to building on our well-established track record in prior transactions of meeting or exceeding our synergy targets and generating significant value for shareholders.