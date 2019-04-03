Colt plans hyperscale data center in Osaka

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) has acquired a site in Osaka, Japan to house its first hyperscale data centre near the city. The expansion is driven by the surge in cloud service providers in Japan.



Construction of the 30MW hyperscale facility is expected to commence later this year.



The Osaka data centre will be Colt DCS' third hyperscale data centre in Japan, adding to the existing Inzai campus just east of Tokyo, which already houses two other hyperscale facilities."The acquisition of the site and our continued focus and investment in Japan is being driven by our hyperscale customers who are in need of large capacity requirements and require reliable and scalable solutions. We are confident that our track record of building and delivering hyperscale facilities will be able to support the influx of cloud service providers in the country as they continue to expand their operations. The Osaka site acquisition is yet another step forward for us in significantly strengthening our foothold in APAC as well as being testament that our land banking strategy remains solid."http://www.coltdatacentres.net