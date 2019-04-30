CloudSmartz to provide portal for Seaborn's subsea cables

CloudSmartz will provide a fully integrated customer portal solution to automate Seaborn’s front-office processes.



Seaborn’s Seabras-1 offers the only direct POP-POP route between São Paulo, Brazil, and New York City, USA, and soon will offer an end-to-end automation platform that will enable services to be delivered by leading SDN technology.​



The automated customer portal is expected to bring more efficiency in Seaborn's sales, operations, inventory and service provisioning cycles, and provide real-time visibility into the service delivery functions. The platform will also enable on-demand SDN services and deliver bandwidth in near real-time delivery.​



Seaborn’s new full-service portal will enable customers to provision and amend Seabras-1 services in real time; enter service queries and quickly see updates to active tickets, delivery activities and service history; and see a detailed listing of all their Seabras-1 services, real-time usage information and billing status.



“CloudSmartz is very excited to enter our partnership with Seaborn, to not only enhance their customer experience but to enable the automation of their network and on-demand services as a next-generation subsea service provider,” says Dan Wagner, CEO, CloudSmartz. “We have been presented with the honor and privilege of helping a remarkable company rise to even greater heights – and look forward to a strong business partnership.”