CloudGenix raises $65 million for SD-WAN

CloudGenix, a start-up based in San Jose, California, raised $65 million in new funding for its SD-WAN solutions



CloudGenix is known for its AppFabric technology, which ensures application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs).



The company reports growth of 300% year-over-year, fueled by greater than 90% win-rates against incumbent legacy networking vendors. It customer wins include a large retailer based in Atlanta with more than 2,000 locations.



The recent funding round included existing investors Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and Intel Capital, and new investors including ClearSky. This brings total funding to $100 million.



“We are leading a revolution in the networking industry. We are executing on our vision of delivering autonomous WANs to our customers – enabling them to specify application policies aligned to their business and have the infrastructure choreograph itself. We couldn’t be more thankful to our customers and look forward to serving them in even larger numbers,” said CloudGenix Founder and CEO Kumar Ramachandran.



