China Unicom post flat revenue, 323 million mobile subscribers

China Unicom reported Q1 2019 service revenue of RMB 66,802 million, up by 0.3% year-on-year. EBITDA amounted to RMB 25,012 million, up by 4.6% year-on-year.



In the first quarter of 2019, mobile billing subscribers registered a net addition of 8.10 million, reaching a total of 323 million. Within that, 4G subscribers registered a net addition of 10.52 million, reaching a total of 230 million. Due to the cancellation of mobile data “roaming” fees since July last year and intensified market competition, mobile service revenue decreased by 5.2% year-on-year to RMB 39,373 million in the first quarter of 2019. Mobile billing subscriber ARPU declined year-on-year to RMB 41.2.



In the first quarter of 2019, fixed-line broadband subscribers registered a net addition of 1.51 million, reaching a total of 82.39 million. Fixed-line broadband access revenue amounted to RMB 10,332 million.



For the first quarter of 2019, revenue from industry Internet business amounted to RMB 8,661 million, up by 47.4% year-on-year. Driven by the rapid growth of the innovative businesses, the Group’s fixed-line service revenue reached RMB 26,919 million, up by 9.4% year-on-year. Overall service revenue amounted to RMB 66,802 million, up by 0.3% year-on-year.







