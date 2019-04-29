China Telecom continues to add mobile subs as it prepares for 5G

China Telecom is now serving approximately 315 million mobile users, representing a net addition of 12.05 million for Q1 2019.



China Telecom's operating revenues for the quarter amounted to RMB377.1 billion, of which, service revenues amounted to RMB350.4 billion, representing an increase of 5.9% compared to last year. EBITDA reached RMB104.2 billion, representing an increase of 2.0% over the same period last year. Net profit amounted to RMB21.2 billion, representing an increase of 13.9% compared to last year, while basic earnings per share were RMB0.262.



CAPEX was RMB74.9 billion, representing a decrease of 15.5% compared to last year, the third consecutive annual decline.

Some highlights from the quarterly report:







4G users reached approximately 256 million, representing a net addition of 13.67 million.

Handset data traffic2 increased by 140% over the same period of last year.

The monthly average data traffic per 4G user reached nearly 7GB.

The net addition of wireline broadband subscribers was 2.08 million, reaching a total of approximately 148 million.

The number of e-Surfing HD subscribers reached approximately 109 million.

Revenues for Intelligent Applications ecospheres grew rapidly, accounting for nearly 20% of the service revenues and its contribution to incremental service revenues significantly increased.

Revenues from cloud services increased by 99.5% over the same period of last year.