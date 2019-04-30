China Telecom awards 5G agreement to Ericsson

China Telecom signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ericsson concerning 5G.



Ericsson said it has embarked on in-depth cooperation on a 5G test network with China Telecom. In addition to testing the technical networking scheme, the partners have completed innovative 5G projects, such as the live 4K HD broadcast of a marathon; live 8K HD broadcast of the Women's World Club Volleyball Championship; 360 degree panoramic live broadcasting, and driving demos.



The agreement was signed by Luca Orsini, Head of Networks, Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, and Liu Guiqing, Deputy General Manager, China Telecom.



Ericsson noted that it has now signed forty-five 4G agreements with service providers.