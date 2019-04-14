China Mobile, Huawei, and Baidu demo 5G Stand-Alone

China Mobile, Huawei, and Baidu showcased a 5G stand-alone technology delivering 8K video conferencing. At an event in Beijing, 8K live videos were collected, processed, and broadcast through the 5G SA architecture. These videos were also recorded with 8K cameras in real time and sent back to the 5G SA core network through 5G gNodeBs established by China Mobile in Beijing. After being quickly encoded and decoded by Baidu servers on the same network segment, the videos were sent back to the conference hotel for the 8K live video broadcast. The 5G network uses the 5G Vertical LAN technology to build a dedicated LAN where cameras, networks, and Baidu cloud servers are co-deployed.



For this showcase, Huawei implemented the 5G Vertical LAN technology through the 3GPP-defined 5G SA network and core network function upgrades. Baidu applies this technology for flexible configuration and remote management of 8K cameras within a 5G vertical LAN.



Huawei describes 5G Vertical LAN technology as one of the most promising technologies defined in 3GPP R16.





