Ceragon installs a 240km microwave backhaul link -- longest to date

Ceragon Networks has deployed what is believed to be the longest known microwave backhaul link to connect an island in Equatorial Guinea back to its capital. The link spans 240km over the Gulf of Guinea. Ceragon has also been selected to upgrade the network of MUNI S.A., the mobile operator.



The project is valued at $3.4 Million, with shipments commencing in Q1 2019. Ceragon expects this project to be completed within 2019. Ceragon noted that difficult environmental conditions in tropical Africa make it difficult for microwave signals to travel this distance over water.



"We are delighted to have partnered with Ceragon Networks to transition our 2G/3G services to 4G," said Oumar Bonkoungou, CEO at MUNI S.A. "Ceragon has successfully met our challenge in order to provide high speed 4G wireless backbone between our country's island capital and the mainland. With this remarkable achievement, we can also increase our subscriber base and improve our 4G services to our customers in the 2 largest cities of the country."



"Ceragon is proud to have been selected to help light up a 4G mobile broadband network for the people of Equatorial Guinea," said Ira Palti, President and CEO of Ceragon. We are happy to be part of the initiative to bridge the digital divide to a significant part of the population that has been waiting for mobile broadband services in the country's island capital. This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of our professional services and deployment teams, and of course our leading wireless backhaul technology. With a current mobile penetration rate of only 60%, Equatorial Guinea has great growth potential, and Ceragon is pleased to enable MUNI S.A to provide nationwide connectivity and expand its customer base."