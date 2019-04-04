CenturyLink's Global Broadcast Fiber net connects to Google Cloud Platform

CenturyLink's Vyvx suite of fiber-based broadcast services is now providing secure, high-performance connectivity into Google Cloud Platform (GCP).



Vyvx Cloud Connect provides broadcasters, as well as studios and stadium venues, a path for getting live and linear video in and out of the cloud.



Key Facts





The service connects directly to Google Cloud's infrastructure, providing access to a wide array of products and services in the GCP ecosystem.

Vyvx Cloud Connect offers multi-site, diverse connectivity paths into GCP.

This is a fully managed and monitored Vyvx service to the demarcation point into GCP.

Vyvx customers can also use this service for their own virtual private cloud (VPC) environments.





"OTT platforms, broadcasters and gaming companies need a high availability, low latency network solution to deliver their live events and linear programming to cloud service providers for encoding, packaging and delivery to their CDNs," said Bill Wohnoutka, vice president of global internet and content delivery services for CenturyLink. "CenturyLink's Vyvx Cloud Connect enables our customers to leverage a managed, monitored and secure private network path to reach GCP, enabling cloud-based workflows."