CenturyLink and Streamroot offer software-based mesh network

CenturyLink is working with Streamroot, a provider of peer-to-peer networking solutions, to offer a global mesh delivery platform for bandwidth-heavy streamed content.



CenturyLink's new mesh delivery platform intelligently sources video content from both a CDN and a mesh network of devices watching the same stream. This allows for rapid scalability and resiliency, even within hard-to-reach markets.



"Streamroot's work with CenturyLink demonstrates once more that the future of OTT streaming belongs to hybrid delivery," said Pierre-Louis Theron, CEO and Co-Founder of Streamroot. "The combination of CenturyLink's world-class CDN with Streamroot's proven peer-to-peer technology provides broadcasters a robust and scalable OTT delivery solution, and ushers in a new standard for large-scale video delivery to audiences around the world."



CenturyLink's CDN:





Delivered ~42.8 exabytes of data globally in 2018.

Answered 74.4 trillion requests globally for content like videos or photos in 2018.

Saw global year-over-year peak traffic growth (from 15.75 Tbps in 2017 to 27.98 Tbps in 2018).

Provides 40+ Tbps of total edge capacity across 6 continents in more than 100 major cities.

Offers 60 petabytes of storage.





Streamroot delivered more than 7 billion video sessions globally in 2018, and manages an average of more than 300 million peer connections per day.http://www.centurylink.com/cdn